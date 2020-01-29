Lauren London Buys $1.7 Million Home Nearly a Year After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Lauren London recently bought a new $1.7 million home in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

While the 35-year-old has kept a low profile since the death of her partner and rapper Nipsey Hussle in March 2019, it looks like London is planting new roots around the city that loved the South L.A. native dearly.

On Monday, Jan. 28, it was reported that the actress nabbed the 2,628 square feet Spanish-style home off the market. The house, which has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, was originally built in 1949 and is tucked away in the San Fernando Valley's Sherman Oaks community in Los Angeles, Calif.

London's new home looks seemingly modest and cozy with a leafy green front yard and a beautiful living room, inviting in a lot of natural light on a sunny day. Her new home also features a covered porch, a backyard BBQ center with ample bar-style seating and a pool, perfect for summers in the San Fernando Valley.

Inside, the Spanish-style home also features a gorgeous dining area and a cozy family room right next to it, with a fireplace. The kitchen has luxury stainless appliances and the rest of the house features neutral-colored decor. The master suite also includes a private balcony and a walk-in closet.