Lauren London Buys $1.7 Million Home Nearly a Year After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

MLS
by Pamela Avila | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 1:21 PM
MLS
Lauren London recently bought a new $1.7 million home in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
While the 35-year-old has kept a low profile since the death of her partner and rapper Nipsey Hussle in March 2019, it looks like London is planting new roots around the city that loved the South L.A. native dearly.
On Monday, Jan. 28, it was reported that the actress nabbed the 2,628 square feet Spanish-style home off the market. The house, which has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, was originally built in 1949 and is tucked away in the San Fernando Valley's Sherman Oaks community in Los Angeles, Calif.
London's new home looks seemingly modest and cozy with a leafy green front yard and a beautiful living room, inviting in a lot of natural light on a sunny day. Her new home also features a covered porch, a backyard BBQ center with ample bar-style seating and a pool, perfect for summers in the San Fernando Valley.
Inside, the Spanish-style home also features a gorgeous dining area and a cozy family room right next to it, with a fireplace. The kitchen has luxury stainless appliances and the rest of the house features neutral-colored decor. The master suite also includes a private balcony and a walk-in closet.
London also recently made a public appearance at the 2020 Grammys, where she and Nipsey's grandmother Margaret Boutte, accepted the rapper's posthumous award for Best Rap Performance.
"I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel," she said while accepting the award on Sunday. "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with."
His grandmother also joined London. "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and always will live in my heart," Boutte added. "Thank you, thank you."
That night, London also honored her longtime love and the father of her child, in the most touching way, wearing a necklace with a photo of the rapper that was taken at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?