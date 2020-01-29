Jerry From Cheer Meeting Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Is the Happiness You Need in Your Life

There are very few people who exude so much joy in life that it's contagious. Two of those people are Today's Hoda Kotb and Jerry Harris from Cheer. What happens when they meet? What happens when happiness collides with happiness? Pure joy.

Jerry and his teammates were on Today with Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager and ahead of the interview, Jerry came out to give them some mat talk and the two hosts were starstruck. Anybody who has seen Cheer knows how great Jerry is at mat talk. "I want Jerry to mat talk us," Hoda said.

"Please, dear lord, let Jerry mat talk me one day," Jenna said.

When the Today producers did their best to mat talk the Today hosts, Jerry surprised the hosts and delivered his signature screams of encouragement. Hugs followed.

"Jerry, I love you so much," Jenna told him while embracing the reality star.