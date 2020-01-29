Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Addresses Sexuality Rumors After Netflix Docuseries

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez, is speaking out about Netflix's docueries.

Less than a month after Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez was released, Shayanna sat down for her first interview and shared how she really felt about the project.

The docuseries examined the life of the former New England Patriots player, from his childhood and NFL career to his court cases and death. It also addressed rumors about Aaron's sexuality.

When ABC News' Amy Robach asked if there was anything in the series that, in her opinion, shouldn't have been included, Shayanna noted the rumors about his sexuality.

"You can't describe someone's sexuality without them being here," she stated during the interview—which aired on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America. "Although I've had a child with Aaron, I still can't tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can."

Amy also asked Shayanna if she'd like to comment on the rumors that Aaron may have been bisexual or gay.

"If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told," she replied. "I wish that he would have told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It's not shameful and I don't think anybody should feel shameful on who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it's a beautiful thing. I wish I was able to tell him that."