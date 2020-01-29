The Masked Singer's New Season 3 Costumes Might Be the Weirdest Yet

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 7:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Looks like The Masked Singer is going to give fans exactly what they want in season three: Absurd costumes.

Ahead of the season three premiere on Sunday, Feb. 2 after the Super Bowl, Fox has slowly revealed the new crop of contestants who will be putting it all on the stage. Well, almost all, they won't be revealing their identities until elimination from the singing competition.

The latest contestant reveals include the Swan, the Kitty and the Taco. Now, we're not experts like Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, but after two seasons of watching them work, we know these two things based on the photos:

1. Somebody will guess the Swan is Björk based on her famous swan dress to the Oscars.
2. Unless the voice of the Kitty is truly horrific, one of the judges will guess Katharine McPhee.

These are just facts.

Photos

Meet the Cast of The Masked Singer Season 2

The Masked Singer season three will have 18 contestants, up from the previous season's 16. Meet the competitors below.

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Kitty

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Swan

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Taco

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

Miss Monster

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The White Tiger

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Robot

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Llama

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Turtle

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Banana

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Kangaroo

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Frog

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Astronaut

Article continues below

The Masked Singer returns for its third season on Sunday, Feb. 2 after the Super Bowel with guest judge Jamie Foxx.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Masked Singer , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.