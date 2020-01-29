Magic Johnson Reflecting on Kobe Bryant's Legacy Will Warm Your Heart

Magic Johnson is honoring his friendship with Kobe Bryant the best way he knows how.

Rather than canceling his previously scheduled appearance on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live in light of Bryant's tragic death, the basketball legend appeared on the show because, as he explained it, "Kobe wouldn't have want me to cancel."

"Kobe would want us all to carry on and be great in our lives," Johnson told host Jimmy Kimmel. "And we should do something positive, whether it's making sure that we love our family or giving back to an organization in his name. We should do something great, because he was such a great man, great husband, great father, incredible basketball player."

The 60-year-old Lakers alum continued to gush over Bryant. As he said, "For 20 years, to wear the Laker purple and gold. And love playing the game, and then to see him just become a great father and husband, and he was enjoying life and went way too early."