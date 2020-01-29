Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine's Day Clothes!

by Carly Milne | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 3:30 AM
It's official: love is in the air! And because it's officially Love Season, shouldn't your wardrobe reflect that? (The answer is yes!)
There's a bajillion different ways you can wear hearts all over your wardrobe. You could be subtle and wear a small smattering of them on a comfy tee, or get cozy and put 'em on your sweats. You could get a little dressy and sport them on a stunning blouse, or make them the focal point of your favorite sweater. You can even show them off on your PJ's or tech-friendly gloves! The possibilities are endless.
And because the possibilities are endless, we wanted to help you dig through all the heart-printed wardrobe must-haves and share some of the ones we love most. Shop our picks below, and prepare to fall in love!
Pink and red can be a little overpowering if not handled correctly, but this cardigan is the perfect example of what it can look like when done right. A little stretchy with an open front, long sleeves and side pockets, everyone will be lining up to be your Valentine when you wear this cozy cardi.
A little bit sweet and a little bit sassy, this dress is the perfect mix of both. The sweet side comes in its darted bodice and A-line shape, and even has some hidden pockets for stashing cinnamon heart candies. And the sassy part? That black lace collar, of course, giving just a small hint of naughtier things to come. And this dress is also available in plus sizes!
This soft and stretchy light-knit top with a peek-a-boo keyhole back is made for Valentine's Day. Cap sleeves accent the sheer top panel, which is perfectly dotted with hearts for a just-the-right-amount patterning that doesn't scream, "I'm wearing my heart on my sleeve!" This is the plus size version of the top, but it's also available in standard sizing.
Be a little bold and tell everyone what's in your heart with this striking red sweater, featuring a sheer heart in a peek-a-boo panel. Made of viscose and nylon with a little bit of stretch, it also features a crew neck and short sleeves. And it's available in plus sizing, too.
Remember those chalky conversation hearts candies you gave classmates in elementary school? Consider this the stylish adult version! Their sweet nothings live on in embroidered patches, with sayings like "Kiss Me," "Be Mine" and "Vixen," lining the v-neck of this peach knit cardi with heart-shaped buttons. Grab it up to size XXL.
Just 'cause you're loungin' doesn't mean you shouldn't be lovin'! Instead, make your intentions clear with this navy cotton sweatshirt with a raw hem. Put it on, get cozy, and start cuddlin'!
Share your love with all in rainbow form courtesy of this cotton tee, with a loud and proud heart sporting stripes in red, orange, yellow, pink and blue. It's great for laid-back lounging, or wearing out and about for low-key fun with friends and loved ones.
When it comes to love, is it possible to be both bold and subtle? This sweater dress thinks so. The bold comes in the form of pom-pom hearts decorating the sleeves, while the subtle shows up in a muted heart pattern down the front of the dress. Mission accomplished.
Hearts, but make 'em a little corporate. This lightweight Marseille-striped button-down is accented with little embroidered hearts in rainbow colors, and finished with a collared neck and buttoned sleeves. The boardroom won't know what hit it.
We're gonna go ahead and say it: we're in love with this skirt. It's 100% silk with a hidden zip, and it ties at the hip for a little added style. And that print? Connected hearts, all over. We wish we could wear this every day and make it Valentine's Day all year 'round.
With a silky feel and a striking silhouette, this one-shouldered dress is one for the ages. The combo of its maxi skirt, ruffled hem and tie detail on the shoulder should add up to too much, but it's just right. Especially if you're looking to make an impact on your beloved.
That the color of this tee is called "zinfandel" is just one thing to love about it. Another is its boxy fit, allowing for a little extra room to snarf more chocolate. And then there's those scattered embroidered red hearts across the lightweight jersey fabric. J'adore!
Be a little more undercover with your love by wearing this silk crepe blouse, which ditches the traditional red and pink hues for a stark black and white. The hearts are still there, they're just buried in a pattern across the mock neck, ruffle trim, and puff-shouldered sleeves with button cuffs. Plus, there's a sneaky little keyhole at the front.
Sure, love can be sexy and adventurous and exciting, but it can be cozy, too! Case in point? This wine-colored velvet sweatshirt, begging you to slip it on and snuggle up with your beloved in bed (or wherever). It's roomy with raglan sleeves, with little embroidered hearts that are subtle, but still striking.
And while you've got Valentine's Day on the brain, don't forget to get some goodies for the person in your life who's a kid at heart, and some fab finds for your best feminist friend to celebrate Galentine's Day!
