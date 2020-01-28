All Nine Victims' Remains Recovered From Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site

The bodies of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven other passengers who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday have been recovered, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said on Tuesday.

Three bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon after the fatal helicopter crash took place near a hillside in Calabasas, California.

On Monday, the search continued for the six other victims. According to coroner officials, once the bodies were recovered they were removed from the crash site and transported to the department's Forensic Science Center.

Investigators are currently working on identifying the victims.

Accompanying Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter on the helicopter from Orange County to Thousand Oaks were John Altobelli, his wife Keri, their daughter, Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Chester's daughter, Payton and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

The helicopter—a Sikorsky S-76—departed John Wayne Airport in Orange County around 9:06 a.m. Sunday, according to flight records and flew over Boyle Heights, Burbank and Glendale before heading toward the Thousand Oaks area. The fatal crash occurred around 9:45 a.m.