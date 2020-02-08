Get Ready to Gasp Over the Most OMG Oscars Looks to Ever Hit the Red Carpet

Watch : 2020 Oscar Nominations: Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt & More

There's cute and then there's drop dead gorgeous.

When it comes to celebrities sashaying along the Oscars red carpet, most play it safe with ensembles that are classic, regal and chic. And while that's not a bad thing, every now and then one of Hollywood's biggest stars will take things to another level.

We're talking gasp-worthy designs like Cher's iconique black outfit and larger-than-life mohawk headpiece in 1986. The unforgettable number, which consisted of a jewel-adorned bustier, a matching bedazzled skirt and glitzy shawl, was designed Bob Mackie.

"This was one of my favorite outfits," the legendary star previously told Vogue about the lewk. "I had the idea mostly because the Academy didn't really like me... They hated the way I dressed and I had young boyfriends so they thought I wasn't serious."

She added, "So I came out and said, 'As you can see, I got my handbook on how to dress like a serious actress.'"