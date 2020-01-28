Blake Lively Makes NYC Her Runway With A Marathon Of Chic Outfits

Hello, Upper East Siders.

Blake Lively has been taking New York City by storm as she embarks on the press tour for her upcoming film The Rhythm Section. Kicking things off in the big apple, the Gossip Girl alum has been serving outfit after outfit, giving us major envy as she showcases her trendy and refined sense of style.

Back in 2018, menswear-inspired pantsuits became her red carpet style as she promoted her film A Simple Favor. This time around, it appears that Blake is embracing her feminine side but is switching things up by combining contrasting silhouettes, prints and fabrics.

In addition to serving as our pre-New York Fashion Week prep, Blake's fashion-forward outings mark the her first public appearances since welcoming her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds in the fall of 2019. Speaking to Good Morning America on Tuesday, the actress opened up about what it's like being a mom of three. "It's like going from 2 to 3,000," she shared. "I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy."