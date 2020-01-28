Blake Lively Makes NYC Her Runway With A Marathon Of Chic Outfits

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Blake Lively has been taking New York City by storm as she embarks on the press tour for her upcoming film The Rhythm Section. Kicking things off in the big apple, the Gossip Girl alum has been serving outfit after outfit, giving us major envy as she showcases her trendy and refined sense of style.
Back in 2018, menswear-inspired pantsuits became her red carpet style as she promoted her film A Simple Favor. This time around, it appears that Blake is embracing her feminine side but is switching things up by combining contrasting silhouettes, prints and fabrics.
In addition to serving as our pre-New York Fashion Week prep, Blake's fashion-forward outings mark the her first public appearances since welcoming her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds in the fall of 2019. Speaking to Good Morning America on Tuesday, the actress opened up about what it's like being a mom of three. "It's like going from 2 to 3,000," she shared. "I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy."
See all of Blakes' head-turning NYC style moments below:
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Blue Crush
Keeping things monochromatic, Blake rocked an all-blue ensemble comprised of a silky powder blue dress and an oversized teddy coat. To add a pop of color, she opted for a pair of red velvet heels.
James Devaney/GC Images
Monochrome Moment
Further proving that the world is her runway, Blake put her exceptional taste on display again. This time, she sported a white button-up shirt and a velvet maxi skirt. To bring some flare, she accessorized with a blake wide-brimmed hat and heeled combat booties.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Princess of Prints
For a night out in Brooklyn, Blake dressed things up with a multicolored long-sleeve dress. Keeping it trendy, as usual, she paired the button-up high-slit dress with studded knee-high boots and a pair of leather gloves.
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Pretty in Pink
For this romantic look, Blake wore a stylish Valentino trench coat that featured chic pleating along the hemline. Braving the NYC winter, she paired the look with a pair of burgundy gloves and matching heeled combat boots. To tie the look together, she sported Adina's Jewels XL Open Link Lock necklace and a deep plum lip.
James Devaney/GC Images
Ray of Sunshine
An ode to her love of menswear, Blake donned a collared button up shirt with a sequined sweater vest, which she tucked into a pair of high-waisted shorts and paired with a matching trench coat.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Va Va Voom
Channeling old Hollywood glamour with a velvet off-the-shoulder dress, Blake looked elegant as she walked the red carpet of The Rhythm Section premiere. Of course, a look this stylish wouldn't be complete with a string of pearls.
No one can beat Blake's style game!
