Brooklyn Beckham Gets His Siblings Names Tattooed On His Fingers

Brooklyn Beckham just spiced up his life in the sweetest way.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old revealed that he got tattoos to honor his siblings Romeo Beckham, 17, Cruz Beckham, 14, and Harper Beckham, 8. Taking a cue from dad David Beckham, the eldest of the Beckham Bunch had each of their names tattooed on the inside of his middle, ring and pinky fingers.

Excited to show off his new ink, Brooklyn took to Instagram and shared a selfie of himself. Sporting a blue manicure, he can be seen smiling into the camera with his newly-tatted hand on full display. Their names join the sword tattoo that the aspiring photographer has on the front of his middle finger, as well as the numbers 1975, which symbolizes his dad's birth year.

This isn't the first time Brooklyn has honored his siblings with some ink. Above his elbow, he has "02 05 11" tattooed to commemorate their birth years.