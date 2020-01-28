Why Jessica Simpson Was Finally Ready to Fling the Door Open to Her Private World

Once upon a time, Jessica Simpson opened the doors of her home to MTV and shared her newlywed life with the world.

It made her more famous than singing ever did, but ultimately...it didn't turn out for the best on a personal note.

So it was no surprise that, as Simpson moved on after her divorce from Nick Lachey and founded a billion-dollar fashion empire, then eventualy met the right man for her and had children, she shuttered the doors to her private life and kept the prying public at arm's length. Her social media is full of precious family photos and snippets from the jet-setting side of her business, and she remained known for her ability to give a zinger of a soundbite. But otherwise, she has kept people guessing, keeping any potentially explosive cards off the table.

Until now. And so far, the title of her upcoming memoir—Open Book—hasn't lied.