Real Housewives's Shannon Beador Mourns Her Kids’ Coach Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash

Shannon Beador is paying her respects to her kids' late basketball coach.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to honor Christina Mauser, one of the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif on Sunday morning.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were also on board the aircraft that morning.

Additionally, six other victims were identified, including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan.

There were no survivors.

When Beador learned that Mauser, who was an assistant coach for the Mamba Academy basketball team, was among those killed on Sunday, she shared a touching tribute on social media.

"Christina Mauser. An incredible coach and amazing influence on all three of my daughters that played basketball in middle school," the Bravo star captioned her heartfelt message, alongside an image of the coach and her team.