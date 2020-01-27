Irina Shayk Makes Rare Comment About Bradley Cooper Romance 7 Months After Split

Irina Shayk is opening up.

The model is the cover star of the March issue of British Vogue, and in her cover interview (on newsstands Jan. 31), the 34-year-old gave rare insight into how she's feeling about her breakup with Bradley Cooper.

Sharing the wisdom she's gathered from her relationships, Shayk said, "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst—it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple."

A class act, the star then commented on her relationship with the A Star Is Born actor, saying they lucked out to have been given the time they had.

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other," she said. "Life without B is new ground."

Shayk and Cooper ended their relationship in June 2019. They shared four years together, during which they welcomed 2-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.