Selena Gomez Says She Was Victim of Emotional Abuse During Justin Bieber Romance

Selena Gomez's latest No. 1 hit is more personal than fans first thought.

As "Lose You to Love Me" continues to climb the charts, it's clear fans are resonating with the lyrics and emotions heard in the track.

And in a new interview with NPR, Selena is opening up about the song and why she is "very proud" of the finished product.

"It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said. It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying—I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over," she shared. "And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."

When NPR asked to clarify if the song was about saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, Selena responded by saying, "You had to get the name in, I get it."