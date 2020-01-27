How Will Shameless End? Will Emmy Rossum Return?

If Shameless executive producer John Wells has his way, there will be a Gallagher family reunion for the show's final season.

In an interview with TVLine, Wells said he would love to have Emmy Rossum return to help say goodbye to the series, but understands her schedule is packed.

"I'm very hopeful that her schedule, which is very busy because she's wonderfully talented and doing many things, will align with our being, at least, able to get her back for a little bit," Wells said. "But if not, it won't be because she doesn't love us. It'll just be because she's got too much else that she's committed to, which is exciting and great, and we're all happy for her. I've told her all along that I hope that when we end [the show] that it'll work out, that she can come back, and at least do a little bit for us."