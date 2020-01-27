Gwen Stefani Had So Many Amazing Outfit Changes at the 2020 Grammys It Was Bananas

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Gwen Stefani's number of outfit changes at the 2020 Grammy Awards was bananas (B-A-N-A-N-A-S). 

The 50-year-old singer sported not one, not two but four looks at the 62nd annual award show on Sunday. The No Doubt artist hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles Staples Center in a Dolce & Gabbana number. The strapless, ivory, fully beaded Alta Moda mini dress was fully embellished using shells and micro elements from the sea. Stefani accessorized her look with a pair of Le Silla boots.

She then switched into a second Dolce & Gabbana look for her performance with Blake Shelton. This time, she donned a custom ivory silk tulle ball gown that was completely embellished using iconic Dolce & Gabba elements, including sacred hearts and roses.

Later on in the evening, she stunned in a flowy, mint and gray dress. There was also a point when she slipped into something cute and comfortable. Stefani was photographed sporting colorful leggings, a black checkered jacket and jean shorts backstage.

Photos

2020 Grammys Fashion Recap

Of course, this should come as no surprise to her fans. After all, Stefani always slays the fashion game.

To see her outfits—including those she wore to rehearsals and a pre-Grammys party—check out the gallery below.

Gwen Stefani, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Red Carpet Ready

Now, that's what we call "Luxurious."

Gwen Stefani, Grammys 2020

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A True Showstopper

Talk about "Cool" and couture!

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Grammys 2020

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A Stylish Duo

What a chic couple!

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Grammys 2020

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Date Night Done Right

"That's a wrap," Stefani wrote on Instagram as they headed out.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Grammys 2020

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Glamorous Gwen

Even during rehearsals, Stefani stunned in a glamorous jacket and jean shorts.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, 2020 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Music

Party Time

Just a few days before the big award show, Stefani attended a pre-Grammys party and dazzled in a semi-sheer, tattoo-style ensemble.

Article continues below

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Monday, 27th Jan. starting at 8am. Catch the repeat show later that night at 6:30pm only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Fashion , 2020 Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.