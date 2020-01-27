Wife Swap Returns With Witches, Flat Earthers and Professional Wrestlers

It's back! New decade, new drama for Wife Swap.

The reality series, which originally aired on ABC from 2004-2010 and with celebrities from 2012-2015, was revived by Paramount Network in 2019 and returns with 20 new episodes. E! News has your exclusive first look at the 20 new episodes premiering Thursday, Feb. 13 on Paramount Network. From the looks of the trailer, it's going to be quite a season. After all, the trailer starts out with a giant snake and kids saying their new mom "should expect torture."

"Hours and hours of torture," the young boy promises.

There's a circus family, professional wrestlers, a family that "specialize in casting out devils," a witch, a gun-toting child and flat Earthers.

"It was just mind boggling that this child is holding these weapons," a mom says as she watches her Swap son at a shooting range.