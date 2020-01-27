Inside the 2020 Grammys After-Parties With Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum, Chrissy Teigen and More

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 5:25 AM
In the words of Lizzo, "Welcome to the Grammys bitch!" Or, better yet, Grammys after parties, bitch.
Indeed, following Sunday night's 2020 Grammys ceremony, there was plenty to celebrate. Billie Eilish made history as the youngest artist to win Album of the Year and the only female to ever win big in all four major categories. Plus, Demi Lovato made her triumphant return to the stage, Ariana Grande took off her "engagement" ring and Camila Cabello brought the Staples Center to tears with her tribute to her dad. And, throughout the event, music's biggest stars used their art to honor Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash just hours before the red carpet.
"We're gonna all join together and do what we do in happy times and in challenging times," host Alicia Keys said. "We're gonna sing together, we're gonna laugh together, we're gonna dance together, we're gonna cry together, we're gonna bring it all together. We're gonna love together, and we're gonna make sure that we are celebrating the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the one thing that has the power to bring all of us together, and that's music."
And that didn't stop once the show ended. Rather, the festivities continued at the star-studded after parties.
At Universal Music Group's festivities, held at Rolling Greens in Downtown L.A., Billie Eilish was all smiles as she walked in with her brother Finneas O'Connell, his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski and their parents. Escorted straight back into a private booth, the superstar posed for pictures before relaxing on the couch. "She was really happy," an eyewitness tells E! News. "She was happy to talk to every well-wisher who approached." Of course, Finneas and Claudia couldn't help but celebrate the big night a sweet kiss.
Later, on the back patio, Billie fangirled over Ezra Miller, telling him how she was "obsessed" with him. "It was so cute," adds the witniss. "He told her he was obsessed with her and then pulled her in close for a hug."
Meanwhile. Lewis Capaldi hung out with Hailee Steinfeld, who was in an upbeat mood as she chatted with girlfriends. YG and Kehlani walked in hand-in-hand after sparking split rumors while "social butterfly" YungBlud moseyed about with a can of beer in his hand.
Over at Steven Tyler's party to benefit Janie's Fund, host Terry Crews opened with a tribute to Kobe. Around 8 p.m. local time, the power goes out during the viewing party—and Terry announced via megaphone that Billie had scored two more awards. In the dark, waiters served dessert while staff handed out glow sticks. Later, Stassi Schroeder's recorded her Beau Clark getting his mind read by mentalist Lior Suchard, Gavin DeGraw performed and the Aerosmith frontman himself played a harmonic, which he auctioned off. A piece of the wall Run DMC broke goes for $20,000.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Janie's Fund
Elsewhere, at the Republic Records bash, guests including Pia Mia, Madison Beer, Nikita Dragun, Stassie Karanikolaou, Chantel Jeffries, Madelaine Petsch sipped on Fiji Water, Ciroc and Don Julio.
For their part, the newly-reunited Jessie J and Channing Tatum turned the evening into a PDA-filled date night. Entering the party dancing, Channing "looked super happy," explains an insider. And once they arrived at their table, he was "all over" Jessie, according to the partygoer: "They held each other for a moment while chatting. It was super nice. They were letting loose." Throughout the night, they were seen whispering in each other's ears or sharing a sweet kiss. Later, the were joined by Dennis Quaid and his fiancée Laura Savoie. "Dennis and Channing were dancing together," says the insider. "Dennis then took a selfie with Jessie and Channing. It was so cute and looked like a family portrait."
Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly walked hand-in-hand after posing for pictures together. While they stayed close all night, Diplo danced around in his cowboy hat. Adds the insider, "He looked like he was living his best life!"
Scroll ahead to see every must-see picture from the night!
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
This trio has plenty to celebrate after Billie's big wins.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records
They starred in 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra together and it turns out they're still as close as ever.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
When it comes to style, she never goes in the wrong direction.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Sony
We dare you to name a more iconic trio than this.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Sony
Giddy up: While Diplo rocks a cowboy hat, the Canadian country star dons his signature fringed, Lone Ranger mask.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Though they sparked split rumors in December, the duo prove their love is stronger than ever while at Universal's bash.
Article continues below
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
She doesn't need to ask, "when we all fall asleep, where do we go?" because she'll be up all night celebrating.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Janie's Fund
Though Pitbull was set to perform at Steven's party, the "Chariot" singer steps in last minute to fill his place.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records
At the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Noah and the rapper spark romance rumors by never leaving each other's side.
Article continues below
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Five months after their Italian wedding, this duo prove they still have that newlywed glow.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Sony
We can only assume they are chatting about joining forces to drop the most epic duet.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Sony
He's got another one...to celebrate!
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Sony
The 20-year-old takes his horse to the Sony party, where he mingled with the two music execs.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Sony
This duo gather for a photo at Sony's after party.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The music producer put a twist on his signature western look at the Republic Records and Fiji Water's bash.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
They are victorious while celebrating the best in music.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Sony
Together, this trio mixes prints perfectly.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Janie's Fund
The trio coordinate in black and white ensembles at Steven Tyler's event.
Article continues below
With reporting by Alli Rosenbloom, Amanda Williams and Carly Shihadeh
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Monday, 27th Jan. starting at 8am. Catch the repeat show later that night at 6:30pm only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?