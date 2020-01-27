You Have to See These Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Sunday.

Lizzo opened the 62nd annual award show by performing her hits and by dedicating the night to Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys also spoke about the late Lakers legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier that day.

"To be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now," Keys, who hosted the evening, said. "We are all feeling crazy sad tonight, but earlier today, Los Angeles, America, the whole wide world, lost a hero, and we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

Several celebrities also paid tribute to the basketball star on the red carpet.

But with heavy hearts, the artists and attendees continued the evening. Billie Eilish was the big winner of the night. The "bad guy" star took home trophies in all four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, she made history by becoming the first female artist to sweep these categories all in one night. She also won in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and more stars also took the stage to perform.