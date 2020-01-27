Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Talk about it being the hottest night in music!

Last night, the 2020 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, honoring the best and brightest in music.

With awards going to artists like LizzoBillie Eilish and Tyler, the Creator, it was an event full of huge wins, not to mention performances like the Nipsey Hussle tribute and Lil Nas X and BTS collaboration we never knew we needed.

Before all that excitement unfolded though, our attention was fully on the red carpet, where plenty of the celebrities brought their A-game.

Now, it's up to you to determine which star was best dressed of the night!

We saw the ladies own the night in black ensembles, such as Lauren London stunning in a black suit and Camila Cabellodazzling in an Atelier Versace gown that she paired with a silver choker.

There were also plenty of colors, however, that brightened up the carpet, like Chrissy Teigen's orange dress with dramatic shoulder details. Nearby, Rosalía was heating up the carpet in a red leather number by Alexander Wang.

A few other stars chose a regal look, with Gwen Stefanichanneling a sweet energy in her Dolce & Gabbana embellished dress and Ariana Grandelooking like a true Disney princess in a Cinderella-like tiered ball gown.

Lizzo also looked like 100% that chick in a stunning, strapless white gown paired with a fluffy shrug.

The fun wasn't just for the ladies, though, with Shawn Mendesturning heads in a red suit. Meanwhile, red carpet champion Billy Porter gave us a little disco in a fringed jumpsuit with a matching hat.

Everyone looked great, but only one can be the winner!

Check out the looks below and then sound off on which celeb's fashion was your fave!

Dua Lipa, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa

This two-piece look from Vivienne Westwood is everything.

BTS, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

BTS

These red carpet ensembles are pretty "Dope."

Lauren London, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lauren London

The celeb walks the carpet in a powerful suit from designer Pamella Roland. 

Trevor Noah, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

The TV host dresses in a retro-looking and dapper suit. 

Camila Cabello, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The "Senorita" herself makes a dazzling appearance in a dress from Versace.

Chrissy Teigen, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Orange you glad she chose this fashionable dress from Yanina Couture?

Billy Porter, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Porter

As always, Billy sparkles, shines and stuns in a stunning ensemble from Baja East. 

Diplo, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Diplo

No one rocks a bolo tie better than Diplo. 

Rosalia, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rosalia

Spanish songstress Rosalia brings the heat in a sizzling red dress from Alexander Wang. 

Shawn Mendes, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

In the words of Uncle Jesse: Have "Mercy."

Maggie Rogers, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Maggie Rogers

Maggie has that extra sparkle tonight and it's not just because she's wearing a starry Chanel dress.

Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

The singer once again proves "God Is a Woman" in this show-stopping ensemble. 

Gwen Stefani, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gwen Stefani

It's safe to say she looks like one "Rich Girl" in this Dolce & Gabbana look. 

Lucky Daye, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lucky Daye

Sea foam green for the win.

Finneas O'Connell, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

Fans of Finneas have died and gone to "Heaven" seeing him in this A+ look. 

Lizzo, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lizzo

The singer be looking "Good as Hell" in this white dress from Atelier Versace.

2020 Grammys: Best Dressed
Which star do you think was best dressed at the 2020 Grammy Awards?
0.5%
5.0%
9.0%
5.9%
0.5%
9.0%
30.8%
9.5%
29.9%

