Chris Brown & Other Celebs Who Brought Their Kids As a Plus-One to the Grammys

A precious plus-one.

Sunday evening was music's biggest night, the 2020 Grammys. Thus, it wasn't surprising when countless artists brought their kids as plus-ones to the awards show.

As we reported earlier, Chris Brown turned the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards into a family affair as he brought 5-year-old daughter Royalty Brown as his guest. While Chris wore a yellow-and-pink-striped Prada sweater and black trousers, Royalty channeled a princess with a white blouse and a matching cream-colored skirt.

Of course, the "Heat" artist wasn't the only industry veteran to bring family to the Staples Center.

In fact, Ozzy Osbourne had a father-daughter outing to the awards show as he walked the red carpet with Kelly Osbourne. Dressed in coordinating black ensembles, the Osbournes appeared to enjoy themselves as they laughed their way down the step-and-repeat. You're never too old for bonding time with dad, right?