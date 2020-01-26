Billie Eilish's Accepts the 2020 Grammy for Song of the Year With a Heartfelt Speech

And the Grammy goes to...

Billie Eilishtook home the award for Song of the Year at tonight's 2020 Grammy Awards. The performer's hit track, "Bad Guy," was written by Billie and her older brother, Finneas O'Connell.

This marks her second Grammy win. Earlier in the evening, Billie's album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was named Best Pop Vocal Album. She's still in the running for Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

"Why?! Wow. So many other songs deserve this. I'm sorry. Thank you so much. This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them and this is my brother Finneas and he's my best friend. I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kind of things but I genuinely want to say I'm so grateful and I'm so honored to be here amongst all of you," the star shared.

Billie beat out a who's who of music industry leaders for Song of the Year, including Lizzo's "Truth Hurts," Taylor Swift's "Lover," Lady Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way," Lana Del Rey's "Norman F--king Rockwell," Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved," H.E.R.'s "Hard Place" and Tanya Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now."