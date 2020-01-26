John Legend, DJ Khaled and More Perform "Higher" to Honor the Late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards

Rest in power.

On Sunday at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was honored by John Legend, 1500 Or Nothin', DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill and YG to celebrate the life of the talented rapper, entrepreneur and activist.

Director Ava DuVernayintroduced the artists before they launched into a rap acknowledging their friend and just some of his amazing accomplishments.

Legend and Khaled then launched into their song "Higher," which they had recorded with the late artist shortly before his untimely death.

At the end of their moving performance, Hussle's face appeared on the screen behind them alongside Kobe Bryant, who had tragically died earlier in the day in a helicopter accident that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

"Long live Nip, long live Kobe," Khaled added.

Hussle—who was tragically killed last March—had also posthumously won Best Rap Performance for "Racks in the Middle" earlier in the day.