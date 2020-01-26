Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and More Turn Heads in OMG Looks at the 2020 Grammys

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 5:00 PM
The red carpet we've all been waiting for!
No shade to the other awards shows, but the fashion at the Grammys is always on another level. Remember when Cardi B owned the red carpet with her over-the-top Mugler design? You know, the dress that made her look like she was a pearl in a shell.
So it's no surprise that the 2020 Grammys is no different from last year.
If anything, it looks like many celebrities got the same fashion memo, because the red carpet is full of glitz, glamour and grandeur ensembles.
Making everyone gasp out loud, Lil Nas X brought the wow factor to the annual ceremony with an electrifying get-up by Versace. From the decked out harness to the electrifying color of his head-turning suit, this is a piece we're adding to our vision board for years to come.
Billie Eilish also brought the wow factor to the red carpet wearing a lavish Gucci ensemble that was decked out in a flashy pattern and mega jewels.
Billy Porter, FKA twigs and so many others pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion. And of course, we're not even close to describing how many stars stunned in OMG looks.
To see who brought their fashion A-game to the 2020 Grammys red carpet, scroll through our gallery below! Trust us, you'll be oohing and aahing over their fierce and fabulous designs.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The "Old Town Road" singer lights up the red carpet in a neon pink Versace ensemble. His decked out harness, sheer mesh top and scarf bracelets tie the haute look together.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Pose star drops jaws in a swoon-, gasp- and drool-worthy jumpsuit, that gives everyone a run for their money. From the diamond-adorned fringe details to the vibrant blue eyeshadow, Porter is serving lewks. He wears a Baja East piece and a custom hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The songstress brings the drama to the red carpet with her head-turning gown. From the lavish black hoaded coat to the sizzling lace details, this is a lewk to remember.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The "Bad Guy" singer's Gucci ensemble makes everyone green with envy. Her mask accessory and stiletto nails are a chef's kiss.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Checkmate! The Politician star makes a splash at the 2020 Grammys with his flashy checkered blazer and black pants by Balmain.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ricky Rebel makes a grand entrance at the star-studded ceremony with a larger-than-life ensemble, which includes loads of lace, an explosion of roses and more.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Perfectly pink! The Grammy nominee leaves the basic gown at home and lights up the red carpet in a vibrant bubblegum pink number by Christian Siriano.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The 34-year-old singer graces the red carpet with a state-mint piece!
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Royal blues! The Good Place star dazzles in an electrifying blue strapless gown by Georges Chakra at the 2020 Grammys. The ruffled layers and sheer material in the middle make it oh-so memorable.
Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
Mother of pearl! The 28-year-old model makes heads turn with his eye-catching design, which features an explosion of pearls wrapped all over his coat, pants and boots.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The stylist arrives to the star-studded ceremony in... well, style. From his bright-yellow boots to his bold jacket, this lewk is everything.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
One word: hot! The 31-year-old star heats up the 2020 Grammys with a fiery red suit by Balmain.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
When the 28-year-old nominee has a vision, he executes it to the fullest. Tonight's ensemble is major proof!
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Oh-so sweet! The beloved model brings a breath of fresh air to the red carpet with her fun and flirty strawberry-printed gown by Lirika Matoshi.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A vision in white! The beauty guru oozes with glamour at the annual ceremony with an eccentric design that features pearls, jewels and sheer material.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
It's no secret Villa knows how to make a statement on the red carpet with her message-like design. This year proves to be no different.
