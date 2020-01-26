breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Ariana Grande, Lizzo and More Best Dressed Stars at 2020 Grammys

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 3:55 PM

Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

As far as award shows go, the 2020 Grammys are known for having the most jaw-dropping, awe-inducing, extravagant red carpets.

It's the award show that produced many of Lady Gaga's most outrageous red carpet ensembles, as well as that of Cardi B. That being said, the Grammys are not just a place for exorbitant fashions, it's a place for artistic expression, thus producing some of the most daring and Best Dressed looks in the history of award shows. Without the Grammys, there never would've been Jennifer Lopez's iconic and beautiful Versace dress

So which musicians will go down in history as the Best Dressed stars of the 2020 Grammys? Well, so far, no one can stop talking about Lizzo's white dress from Atelier Versace. From head to toe, the singer is dripping in diamonds and beautiful white fabric. 

Then, there's Ariana Grande who wears a grey custom gown from Giambattista Valli gown that just needs to be seen to be believed. 

2020 Grammys: Finish the Nominated Lyrics

To see which stars wowed the audiences with their red carpet looks, check out the gallery below!

Maggie Rogers, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Maggie Rogers

Maggie has that extra sparkle tonight and it's not just because she's wearing a starry Chanel dress.

Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

The singer once again proves "God Is a Woman" in this show-stopping ensemble. 

Gwen Stefani, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gwen Stefani

It's safe to say she looks like one "Rich Girl" in this Dolce & Gabbana look. 

Lucky Daye, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lucky Daye

Sea foam green for the win.

Finneas O'Connell, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

Fans of Finneas have died and gone to "Heaven" seeing him in this A+ look. 

Lizzo, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lizzo

The singer be looking "Good as Hell" in this white dress from Atelier Versace.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Monday, 27th Jan. starting at 8am. Catch the repeat show later that night at 6:30pm only on E!

