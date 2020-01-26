See All the Celebrity Couples Arrive at the 2020 Grammys

breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 3:48 PM

All of our favorite couples are hitting the red carpet!

The 2020 Grammys are in full swing and while we can't wait to see some of the celebrity performances tonight—such as Billie Eilish and Lizzo—our attention has also been on the red carpet where some of Hollywood's hottest duos are striking a pose.

Blake Sheltonand Gwen Stefaniproved that music's biggest night is perfect for date night when they stopped to take some pictures in front of the step-and-repeat.

Shelton is nominated for the eighth time tonight for a Grammy Award, this time for Best Country Solo Performance, and we know that Stefani will be cheering him on to hopefully win his first Grammy of his career.

We also knew that we were in The Good Place when we saw Jameela Jamil arrive with boyfriend James Blake on the red carpet.

The NBC sitcom star looked stunning in a blue Georges Chakra gown and will be supporting her boyfriend tonight as he eyes a possible win for Best Alternative Music Album.

See all the couples as they arrive below and be sure to check back as more and more will arrive throughout the night.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

We're a "Sucker" for seeing the Jonas Brothers star alongside his Game of Thrones lovebird.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The precious couple turned plenty of heads when they arrived on the carpet. Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers, could also be going home with a Grammys trophy tonight for Pop Duo/Group Performance!

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

The A-list duo looked glamorous as they arrived at the Staples Center.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, James Blake, Jameela Jamil

Steve Granitz/WireImage

James Blake & Jameela Jamil

The musician, who is up tonight for Best Alternative Music Album, was in a Good Place alongside Jameela Jamil on the red carpet.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Crystal Williams, Zach Williams

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zach Williams & Crystal Williams

The Christian rock artist and his wife bring edgy fashion to the red carpet.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Maria Hill, John Hill

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Maria Hill & John Hill

John Hill—who is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical—posed on the carpet with his lovely lady.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Anna Smith, Jonathan Smith

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jonathan Smith & Anna Smith

The Best Contemporary Christian Music Song nominee and his love flash a smile for the paparazzi.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Andrew Ripp, Carly Ripp

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Ripp & Carly Ripp

The couple took a moment to shine in the spotlight before heading into the show, where Andrew Ripp could win Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Rescue Me," which he co-wrote.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Josh Kerr, Tae Dye

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Josh Kerr & Tae Dye

The country star and Nashville songwriter, who recently got engaged, wowed on the carpet together.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Keb' Mo', Robbie Brooks Moore

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keb' Mo' & Robbie Brooks Moore

The Oklahoma artist eyes a win for Best Americana Album tonight, but for now only has eyes for his lovely wife on the red carpet.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, David Crosby, Jan Dance

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

David Crosby & Jan Dance

The legendary rock star and his wife arrive at the 2020 Grammys, with the musician hoping to take home his second Grammys trophy for Best Music Film tonight.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, William Murphy, Danielle Murphy

David Fisher/Shutterstock

William Murphy & Danielle Murphy

The three-time Gospel Album nominee and his wife look absolutely regal at the Staples Center.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Erin Hulse, Ethan Hulse

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Erin Hulse & Ethan Hulse

The contemporary Christian artist steps out with his love on the red carpet.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Monday, 27th Jan. starting at 8am. Catch the repeat show later that night at 6:30pm only on E!

