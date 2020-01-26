Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Look Back at His Family Photos

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

The NBA legend was one of nine people in the aircraft. The helicopter went down in a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. at around 10:00 a.m. that day. His daughter, Gianna "GiGi" Maria-Onore Bryant, was killed, as well. She was 13 years old.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was married to his wife, Vanessa Bryant. In addition to being a father to Gigi, he was the proud parent to Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months).

"I love having my girls," Bryant said during an interview with Extra three years ago.

Several celebrities and athletes paid tribute to Bryant on social media. Shaquille O'Neal was one of the stars to honor Bryant.

"There's no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of losing my [niece] Gigi & my brother @kobebryant," O'Neal tweeted along with a series of photos on Sunday. "I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."