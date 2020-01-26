Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Attention any and all music lovers: Tonight is your night!

After a whole lot of excitement and anticipation, the 2020 Grammys are finally here and your favorite singers, songwriters and performers are coming together to celebrate the very best in music. Hosted by Alicia Keys, the live telecast is bound to feature more than a few unforgettable performances.

For starters, the list of expected performers include Demi Lovato, the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. As for who is attending, the guest list just keeps growing with A-list stars like Ariana Grande, John Legend and countless others having a prime seat.

While the musical acts are great, many pop culture fans are also looking forward to finding out who will win big. Lizzo dominates the leader board with eight nominations followed by Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish with six.

But before your favorite singers take to the stage inside the Staples Center and the trophies are handed out, we have to talk about the fashion.