Los Angeles Lakers Fans Gather Outside Staples Center to Mourn Kobe Bryant's Death

The Lakers family is mourning the loss of a legend.

On Sunday, Jan. 26 Kobe Bryantdied in a helicopter accident at the age of 41. According to multiple reports, he was just one of nine people who were riding in the helicopter when it crashed in the city of Calabasas, Calif. It is believed there are no other survivors. The crash is currently under investigation.

It's been mere hours since the accident occurred, but friends, family and fans are already mourning the death of the basketball star. In photos taken this afternoon, a crowd has already gathered outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. A makeshift altar has been set up and has flowers, candles and Lakers memorabilia surrounding it.

Many of the individuals who are gathered at the stadium are wearing their Lakers jerseys.

Unfortunately, Kobe's death coincides with the Grammy Awards, which is taking place at the Staples Center. Thus, authorities are warning people there will be no access available to the center. "As a reminder, the area around the Staples Center is closed due to the Grammys & fans will not be able to access the arena," the official Twitter for the LAPD shared.