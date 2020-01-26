Kobe Bryant's 13-Year-Old Daughter Also Dead in Helicopter Crash

The world is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, news broke that the NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was only 41-years-old.

Additionally, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also with her dad on the aircraft and passed away on Sunday morning, E! News has confirmed. The Oscar winner and his daughter were two of nine people who died in the accident, which is currently under investigation.

During a press conference, officials confirmed there were no survivors of the helicopter crash. Officials are not identifying victims at this time.

While many outlets have reported that Rick Fox was on board the helicopter, E! News can confirm he wasn't.

It is still unclear who piloted the helicopter and what exactly happened the moments before it crashed.

According to TMZ, the father-daughter duo were allegedly headed to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice, which is near the Thousand Oaks and Calabasas area in Los Angeles.