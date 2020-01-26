Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Dwyane Wade, Drake and More Stars Pay Tribute

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Kobe Byrant's friends, family, fans and fellow sports stars are mourning the loss of the basketball icon.
A source confirms to E! News that the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. Kobe, who was 41, shares four daughters with wife Vanessa Bryant. According to reports from KABC-TV and TMZ, Kobe was one of five people killed in the crash, which is now under investigation.
As news of his tragic death emerged on Sunday, the world took to social media to react to the heartbreaking news. Among the stars mourning Kobe's death is fellow basketball legend Scottie Pippen who tweeted to his followers, "I'm stunned. Words can't even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day."
"I hope this isn't true man!!!" Tristan Thompson tweeted Sunday. "Not Kobe."
He later tweeted, "RIP KOBE I can't believe this is true. I'm at a loss for words."
Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to write to his fans, "Nooooooooooo God please No!"
Sports fans like Drake and Vanessa Hudgens have also taken to social media to mourn Kobe's death.
"F--cccccck. If I what I see is true, I'm. So. Sad. Our black mamba went down in a helicopter and lost his life today," Hudgens wrote on Instagram. "I'm devastated. Cryyyying. Sending so much love to vanessa and the kids."
"it can't be," Drake wrote to his fans on Instagram.
Basketball star Kevin Love also tweeted Sunday, "Please no. Please god no. It can't be true."
"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant . An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man," Reese Witherspoon tweeted. "Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."
"t can't be. You always encouraged me mamba," Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with Kobe. "Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!"
"It can't be," Victor Cruz wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Kobe.
Demi Lovato took to Instagram to post a photo with Kobe, writing, "This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You're a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe."
Football star Tom Brady also took to social media to write, "We already miss you my brother RIP."
Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Twitter on Sunday to share a throwback tweet she received from Kobe.
"Being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life, like so many," Gigi wrote. "Love forever. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family. Can't believe it."
"I'm so sad and stunned right now," John Legend, who is set to take the stage at the 2020 Grammys in just a few hours to pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle tweeted. "In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe."
"My [heart] Goes Out To Kobe's Family,Friends,Fans. It's SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR,Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally," Cher tweeted. "Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE,& All Of America Will Feel His Loss. The [world] Has Lost a Bright Light."
"Just can't take this one. Sending up prayers to your beautiful family," Jamie Foxx wrote on Instagram. "This hurt for a lifetime... @kobebryant you will be missed for eternity. REST IN POWER."
"Devastated by the news of losing our precious Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express our sadness," Kris Jenner told her fans on social media. "All my deepest love and prayers are with Vanessa and Kobe's family at this time."
Our thoughts are with Kobe's loved ones during this heartbreaking time.