North West and Penelope Disick Are Part of SKIMS-Wearing "Cardi Crew" and Cardi B Approves

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 2:22 PM

Meet Kim Kardashian's "Cardi Crew," fully endorsed by Cardi B!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday videos and photos of her and Kanye West's daughter North West, 6, the child's cousin Penelope Disick, 7, and two of their friends modeling white, pink, brown and black knit robes, tops and pants from the reality star's SKIMS shapewear company's loungewear collection. Each outfit costs a total of $268.

"The Cardi Crew in @skims cozy collection!" Kim wrote. 'Should we really make these for kids? Drop a comment below if we should do a mommy and me collection!!!"

In the video, North states she's "Little Cardi," while Penelope says she's "Cardi P" and showcases a necklace bearing the nickname.

"This made me feel sooo special," rapper Cardi commented. "I feel soo happy."

In September, Kim launched SKIMS for women of all sizes and skin tones.

In November, she told E! News that she would love to have a men's collection, adding, "There's some fun stuff in the works."

