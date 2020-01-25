Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look So in Love at Her Manager's Birthday Party

Could these two look any more in love?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked head over heels for each other as they celebrated Benny Medina's birthday—the singer's manager—at Papi Steak in Miami, Florida on Friday night.

The "If You Had My Love" singer arrived at the dinner party in all-white, looking like a bronzed beauty per usual. She stepped out in a white leather jacket over a white matching dress that hugged her curves and accentuated her figure.

The 50-year-old singer accessorized her look with matching strappy heels and a matching white handbag.

Throughout the dinner party for Medina's 62nd birthday, the two were pictured looking lovingly into each other's eyes and snuggling together. In one picture, the 44-year-old baseball legend, also known as A-Rod, planted a sweet kiss on his fiancé's cheeks.

This latest show of PDA comes just a week before the iconic performer is set to take the stage during the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2.