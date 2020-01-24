Vicki Gunvalson Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County After Demotion

Vicki Gunvalson's run as the O.G. from the O.C. is officially over.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced her departure from the Bravo reality TV series on Friday.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, Vicki said it was "time to say goodbye" to RHOC, adding, "It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way."

Her exit comes after Season 14 saw Vicki featured as a "friend" of the cast, as opposed to a full-fledged Housewife. The unexpected demotion shocked her fellow Bravolebrities at the time, but Vicki's latest announcement isn't a bombshell. During the RHOC reunion special, Vicki said she felt like a "has-been" next to her co-stars. Vicki's defamation lawsuit against Bravo, which has since been dismissed, also left fans questioning her future on RHOC.

Don't expect Vicki to stay unoccupied for long, though. She's already promised a plethora of "exciting, empowering and inspirational" new projects.