Barbie's 2020 Fashionistas Line Will Make Everyone Feel Included

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 4:30 AM

In Barbie's world, everyone is a fashionista!

As the iconic brand's Fashionistas line continues to grow, E! News is receiving an exclusive first look at what fans can expect in 2020.

We're happy to announce Barbie is continuing the journey to represent global diversity and inclusivity in the fashion doll aisle by showcasing a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion.

In the year ahead, the brand will add a doll with skin condition vitiligo for the very first time. To design this doll, Barbie worked with a dermatologist to ensure vitiligo was accurately represented.

The Ken doll with long rooted hair differs from the traditional molded look because it has rooted locks. And one year after Barbie introduced dolls reflecting permanent disabilities, including a doll with a prosthetic limb, the brand is introducing a doll with a darker skin tone that uses a gold prosthetic limb.

Another first-time addition is a doll with no hair that is reflective of hair trends seen from the catwalk to the sidewalk.

Barbie, 2020 Fashionistas Line

Mattel

It's no secret that shoppers of all ages have been loving the diverse and inclusive dolls. In 2019 alone, seven of the top 10 Fashionista best sellers were diverse including a doll that uses a wheelchair.

And it's not just in the United States! One in four dolls sold in the U.K. is a Barbie with a wheelchair.

Something tells us the 2020 line won't be on store shelves for very long!

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

