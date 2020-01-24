Demi Lovato's Candid Messages About Mental Health Will Leave You Inspired

Demi Lovato is a survivor!

As a new chapter continues with a 2020 Grammys performance and major Super Bowl gig, the music superstar continues to be open and honest with fans about her health and journey in the Hollywood spotlight.

Just days before performing her new song "Anyone" on music's biggest night, Demi sat down for a candid interview with Zane Lowe. During the revealing conversation, the Grammy nominee explained what makes her happy today.

"My success is not... [It doesn't] measure my happiness. When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team. I think about people that—connections, soul connections. Meaningful relationships, exactly," she shared. "And I don't know what that looks like. I don't even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point, I would love to do that this decade. And if it doesn't happen this decade, maybe the next, I don't know. We'll see."

She continued, "But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success."