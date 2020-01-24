Josh Gad's Memories of Robin Williams Will Warm Your Heart

You ain't never had a friend like him.

During an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Frozen 2 star Josh Gadrevealed that he used to live in the same apartment building as the late Robin Williams years ago in New York City.

Given that they were both starring in Broadway shows at the time, the two actors had a similar work schedule that resulted in them chatting it up frequently in the lobby of their building. They formed a tight bond that Gad still remembers fondly.

As he told Geist, "Robin Williams lived in my apartment building at the time I was doing [The Book of] Mormon and he was doing Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. And we would come home from work and Robin would just literally make me laugh and cry every night with an anecdote about the show and the day."

The Mrs. Doubtfire star tragically died on Aug. 11, 2014, three years after Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo closed and just one year after the world met Gad's lovable snowman, Olaf, in 2013's Frozen.