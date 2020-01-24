Demi Lovato's Postmates Receipt Proves Her Dogs Live Like True Royalty

Sorry not sorry!

It's no secret than Demi Lovato loves her dogs Cinderella and Batman. In fact, the proud dog mom will do anything for her fur babies, including spoiling them with Postmates. On Friday, the popular food delivery app shared the 27-year-old's order history on its blog The Receipt, where it was revealed that Demi is willing to spend some serious cash on her pups—$118 to be exact.

Back in February 2019, the "Confident" singer treated her dogs to some presents from Kriser's Natural Pet in Los Angeles. In addition to getting Batman and Cinderella some adorable matching puppy toys, Demi made sure to have their favorite treats and goodies delivered as well. Among them were the pet wellness store's Grain-Free Turkey & Pumpkin dog food, Rogue River Beef Bully Stick and Freeze Dried Chicken dog treats.

And for dessert, she ordered them Zuke's Skinny Bakes Sweet Potato and Pumpkin treats. Talk about a successful pet store haul!