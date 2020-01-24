This Girl Scout's Lizzo Remix Will Have You Buying All Her Cookies

This Girl Scout's video will have you feeling "good as hell."

Amory Vargo made headlines this week after she released a remix of Lizzo's song "Truth Hurts" to sell more cookies.

For instance, instead of singing, "You coulda had a bad bitch, non-committal/Help you with your career, just a little," the 9-year-old troop member croons, "You got a Thin Mint, minty middle/Help a community, just a little."

She also sings, "Fresh lemons with the bomb icing/Lemon-Ups are new and exciting," instead of the real lyrics, "Fresh photos with the bomb lighting/New man on the Minnesota Vikings."

According to her cookie sales page, Vargo's goal is to sell 2020 boxes and earn a free week at camp. She's almost halfway there, too. At the time of this writing, the Ohio native had already sold 939 packages.

Per Good Morning America, Vargo creates a video every year to help drive sales; however, this is reportedly her most successful one yet. The video has close to 106,000 views so far.