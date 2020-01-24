Jennifer Aniston Wants You To Know She's Not Going To Weigh In On Any Rumors About Herself

Despite their hug felt around the world, don't get your hopes up. The now-friendly exes, who divorced in 2005, are just fine with the status quo. "They've been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally," a source previously told E! News. "If they run into each other they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other. There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time."

Indeed, they are more than happy to support on another. Following her win at the annual awards show, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor was seen intently watching her acceptance speech and silently cheering her on.