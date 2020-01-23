See Taylor Swift and More Stars Take Over Park City for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 7:03 PM

The temperature may be freezing, but the celeb sightings at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival are hot, hot, hot

Taylor Swift was among the first to arrive in Park City, Utah on Thursday evening for the hotly-anticipated premiere of Miss Americana, the Netflix documentary chronicling the pop star's life away from the spotlight. Other early attendees included Viggo MortensenStanley Tucci and Seal

The annual film fest, which runs from today through Feb. 2,  is expected to draw plenty of A-listers as they screen and promote their upcoming movies for the first time. The buzzy lineup of films includes The Glorias, a Gloria Steinem biopic starring Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore as the feminist icon in different stages of her life, The Last Thing He Wanted starring Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck, and Come Away starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.

Take a look at all of the stars taking over the 2020 Sundance Film Festival below!

Taylor Swift, Sundance celebrity sightings

Dia Dipasupil/GC Image

Taylor Swift

She's got that red lip classic thing that we like! The pop star steps out ahead of the premiere of her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Robert Redford, Sundance celebrity sightings

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Robert Redford

The veteran actor and Sundance Film Fest founder appears at the premiere of Crip Camp.

Stanley Tucci, Sundance celebrity sightings

Bryan Steffy/GC Images

Stanley Tucci

Tucci touches down in Salt Lake City ahead of Worth's premiere, a drama centering around the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Taylor Swift, Sundance celebrity sightings

Bryan Steffy/GC Images

Mark Ronson

The music producer stops for a selfie as he arrives for the event.

Viggo Mortensen, Sundance celebrity sightings

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Viggo Moretensen

Movie lovers will get to see the A-lister's directorial debut when Falling premieres. 

Seal, Sundance celebrity sightings

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Seal

The artist is all bundled up to brave the Utah snow.

