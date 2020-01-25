Here's Exactly How Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" Was Made

Song inspiration can come from anywhere.

First love. Heartbreak. Social injustices. Bad first dates.

Or, in the case of Ariana Grande's smash hit "7 rings," nominated for both Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards taking place on Sunday, Jan. 26, a shopping trip.

It's a story Ari has told many times since she dropped the Sound of Music-interpolating track exactly one year ago. A day at Tiffany's and some bottles of bubbly led to, first, the purchase of the titular hardware (for her newly-single self and six of her closest girls) and then, after an afternoon in the studio, a killer trap-pop bop that would permeate the culture with its eminently quotable lyrics.

Listening to the superstar tell the tale, you may have found yourself wondering whether or not it really went down that serendipitously, whether a song that would debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 as only the 33rd song in history to do so could really be written so quickly. If you did, you certainly wouldn't have been alone.

But, as co-writers Tayla Parx and Victoria Monét told E! News exclusively, in separate interviews ahead of their trip to the Grammys, it's exactly how it happened.