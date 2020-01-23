Tyler Gwozdz Dead at 29 After Suspected Overdose: Bachelor Nation Reacts

Bachelor Nation is mourning the loss of Tyler Gwozdz.

On Thursday, it was revealed Tyler G. died on Wed. Jan. 22 from a suspected overdose. The reality star was just 29-years-old.

Though little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death, Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed to E! News he'd been in the hospital for over a week. The aspiring psychologist was admitted to the intensive care unit on Jan. 13 after officers received a report of a suspected medical overdose.

Bachelor Nation first got to know the 29-year-old when he joined Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. In the season premiere, Hannah chose him to be the lucky guy she'd take on her first one-on-one, where they literally got down and dirty. But ultimately, their time together didn't last much longer. He soon went home and Hannah told the men he "had to leave."