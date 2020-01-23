Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Shares Poem About Strength Following Netflix Docuseries

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the former fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a poem with her followers.

"She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible," she captioned the post, quoting a piece by Ariana Dancu. "She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings."

Many of Shayanna's followers applauded her for the post and encouraged her to "stay strong."

While Shayanna didn't specify what sparked the post, it came less than two weeks after Netflix released the docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, which explores his life and cases.

During his lifetime, Aaron played for the New England Patriots. In 2015, he was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In 2017, he was found not guilty of murder in the deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. Just a few days after the ruling, he was found hanging in his cell and was pronounced dead.