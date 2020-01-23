Super Bowl 2020 Commercials Preview: Watch Ads Starring Teresa Giudice, Lil Nas X and More

The 2020 Super Bowl is almost here and many of the ads that will air during the big game are already hitting the Internet.

We've compiled some sneak peeks of commercials that are scheduled to air during Super Bowl LIT on Sunday, February 2. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, home of the Dolphins.

Teresa Giudice, Missy Elliott, Rainn Wilson, Lil Nas X, MC Hammer and Molly Ringwald are among the celebs who will grace the tens of millions of screens broadcasting the big game, in ads from brands such as Sabra Hummus, Pepsi, Hyundai, Doritos, and Mountain Dew.

And let us take yet another moment of silence for the death of Mr. Peanut; the beloved Planters mascot was killed off at age 104 in, yes, a Super Bowl 2020 commercial.

"We're devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone," the brand's tweet read. "He died doing what he did best – having people's backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut."