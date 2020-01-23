Khloe's Kardashian's All-Denim Outfit Will Give You Britney Spears Flashbacks

It's KoKo, bitch!

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian gave us major outfit envy with her denim-on-denim look from her denim brand Good American.

Donning a square-neck corseted denim crop top and a pair of perfectly-fitting low-rise jeans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for a series of sultry snaps to show off her outfit of the day. "Denim Doll," she captioned the post. Is it just us, or is anyone else getting flashbacks to Britney Spears' now-iconic all-denim ensemble from the 2001 American Music Awards?

Tying it all together with a tight ponytail, she also paired the matching medium wash look with a long boxy denim jacket. As for her accessories, Khloe rocked her signature over signature oversized silver hoops to give the look more flare. Always a fan of long nails, she added a pop of color with her neon yellow manicure.