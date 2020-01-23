Real Housewives' Teresa Giudice & Caroline Manzo Are Now Feuding Over Hummus In 2020 Super Bowl Ad

It's about to go down!

Estranged friends and Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo have reunited...kind of. The ladies got together for a new 2020 Super Bowl ad for the company Sabra Hummus. The commercial plays on the feud between the pair, and apparently the only thing that could bring them together is hummus.

For those who think this means the women have patched things up, think again! The iciness of which they greet each other will put an end to any reconciliation. Throughout the hilarious ad, the pair only say two words to each other, while giving one another side eye and angry stares.

"We did have great times, and shame on her for the way it ended up," Teresa told Andy Cohen in November about the end of her friendship with Caroline. "She's the one that went against me, I didn't go against her."