How to Watch the 2020 Grammys on TV and Online in Australia

Music's biggest night is almost here!

The 2020 Grammys is right around the corner, and E! News is your one-stop shop for exclusive celebrity scoop, behind-the-scenes details and a real-time breakdown of the red carpet. But let's start with the basics, shall we?

Who is hosting the Grammys?

For the second year in a row, Alicia Keys is your hostess with the mostest. And after last year's epic dueling pianos moment, expect Alicia to level up even more.

When are the Grammys and what time do they start?

Starting at 8am, E! hosts, experts and special guests will get the party started with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammys. Then directly after at 10am, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will bring the red carpet straight to you with exclusive celebrity interviews and more during E! Live From the Red Carpet. Be sure to catch the repeat later that night at 6:30pm!

The 2020 Grammys begin promptly at 12:00 p.m. AEDT on Arena.