Flashback: See Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and More Stars at the 2010 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Emily Spain | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 4:00 AM

Taylor Swift was right when she said, "It was an end of a decade, but the start of an age" in her 2010 hit "Long Live."

Ten years ago, Willow Smith taught us how to whip our hair, Lady Gaga wore meat, One Direction was born and stole our hearts and most importantly Instagram launched.

The 2010 Grammys truly was a fitting start for the decade of music and pop culture that we can't stop talking about.

The 52nd Grammy Awards show celebrated a year of hit songs like T. Swift's "You Belong With Me" and Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)," which we refuse to take out of rotation. The awards show was packed with 16 iconic performances including Pink's suspended acrobatic routine, Lady Gaga and Elton John's piano duel and the Black Eyed Peas "Imma Be" and "I Gotta Feeling" mashup. The pop group was right when they said the night was going to be a good, good night.

The show also had a few somber moments including a tribute to Michael Jackson, who passed away the previous year. Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson took to the stage to accept Michael's lifetime achievement award. In the heartfelt acceptance speech, Paris told the audience, "Daddy was supposed to be here. Daddy was going to perform this year, but he couldn't perform last year. Thank you. We love you, Daddy."

Céline Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson, Carrie Underwood and Usher also honored the late pop legend with a performance of "Earth Song."

As we gear up for the 2020 Grammys with special guests Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello and more, we wanted to take a trip down memory lane.

To relive the 2010 Grammys, check out the gallery below!

2010 Grammys, Taylor Swift

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

T. Swift had her hands full with her Grammys that she could barely hold them all in the press room. She took home four awards that night including Album of the Year.

2010 Grammys, Pink

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pink

Pink wowed the audience with a height-defying acrobatic routine while performing "Glitter in the Air." Is there anything she can't do?

2010 Grammys, Black Eyed Peas

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Black Eyed Peas

Boom Boom Pow! apl.de.ap, will.i.am, Fergie and Taboo had the crowd on their feet performing "I Gotta Feeling."

2010 Grammys, Justin Bieber

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Justin Bieber

Bieber Fever was real in 2010! A young Justin rocked his iconic haircut and flashed a smile on the red carpet.

2010 Grammys, Green Day

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Green Day

The punk rock band shared the stage with the Broadway cast of "American Idiot" to sing "21 Guns."

2010 Grammys, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Paris & Prince Jackson

The "King of Pop's" eldest children delivered an emotional speech while accepting their late father's Lifetime Achievement Award.

2010 Grammys, Ciara

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Ciara

The "One, Two Step" singer stunned in an all-black outfit on the red carpet. Ciara was nominated for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Love Sex Magic" in 2010.

2010 Grammys, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Lester Cohen/WireImage

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

The Voice judge and Cravings author were still dating when they stepped out on the red carpet in 2010. They are now married and parents to Luna and Miles.

2010 Grammys, Beyonce

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyoncé

Beyoncé rocked glitter extensions and flashed her iconic "Single Ladies" pose on the red carpet. Later in the night, she performed a mashup of her hit "If I Were a Boy" and Alanis Morisette's "You Oughta Know."

2010 Grammys, Katy Perry and Rihanna

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Katy Perry & Rihanna

The pop singers shared a cute moment during the awards show. We are still wondering what they were laughing about!

Grammys Throwback, Miley Cyrus 2010

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

She's just being Miley! Long before coming in like a "Wrecking Ball," the singer was simply enjoying a "Party in the U.S.A."

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards, 2010

Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster dazzled in a cosmic look on the red carpet after arriving in a black convertible.

 

