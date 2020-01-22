Kate Middleton's Gold Necklace Is a Sweet Tribute to Her Kids

Kate Middleton donned a very special accessory on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a personalized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper during her visit to the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre in Cadriff, Wales. According to The Daily Mail, the £1,070 piece featured the letters "G," "C" and "L," which are the initials of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal also sported a Zara animal print skirt and a black turtleneck sweater. In addition, she wore a pair of Ralph Lauren black suede platform boots, some Accessorize earrings and a limited-edition buttoned cashmere/wool camel coat from Massimo Dutti.

While visiting the children's center, Kate spoke with a few of the parents. She also remembered what it was like to be a new mom and recalled her days in Anglesey with Prince William and George.

"It's nice to be back in Wales," Kate said at one point, per People. "I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I'd just had George—William was still working with search and rescue—and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this."